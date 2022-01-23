‘Good Chance’ of Rajab moon sighting on Feb 02 eve

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of Rajab 1443 AH on the evening of February 02 i.e. 29th of Jamadi us Sani.

Thus the first day of new month Rajab, will likely fall on Wednesday February 03.

The new moon of Rajab, 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 10:46 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 01-02-2022, weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is Good Chance of sighting the new moon of Rajab, 1443 AH on the evening of Feb 02 i.e. on 29th of Jamadi us Sani, 1443 AH.

The weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of Feb 02, according to the climate record.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to be held on Feb 02 for sighting the Rajab 1443 AH crescent.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon at their respective offices.

Comments