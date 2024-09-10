Good news for car buyers with major price cuts

KARACHI: Indus Motors has announced a significant price reduction for its customers to celebrate the first anniversary of Corolla Cross, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The prices for four variants of the Corolla Cross have been slashed by Rs 850,000 for two models and Rs 900,000 for another two models.

As a result, the minimum price now stands at Rs 7.299 million, while the maximum price has dropped to Rs 8.999 million.

The announcement comes after the auto industry see a significant increase in vehicle sales in Pakistan.

In the first two months of the current fiscal year (2024-25), vehicle sales surged by 36 percent, with 17,300 units sold compared to 12,671 in the same period last year.

An increase of 4,617 units was recorded in total vehicle sales during this period.

In August 2024 alone, 8,699 vehicles were sold, reflecting the positive trend in the automotive market as manufacturers like Indus Motors continue to offer competitive pricing and promotions.