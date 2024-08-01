Good news for electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all power companies to extend the date of payment of electricity bills by 10 days, ARY News reported on Thursday citing PM Office.

In this regard, a notification was issued by the Power Division today which orders to all electricity distribution companies.

After the notification, the due date of July and August bills will be extended by 10 days.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs50 billion relief package for domestic electricity consumers using up to 200 units per month.

Addressing a ceremony on energy sector reforms in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would not be increasing the electricity rates for protected customers who consume up to 200 units of power for a period of three months.

“The domestic consumers who consume up to 200 units of electricity will get a subsidy for three months — July, August, September,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced.

25 million domestic consumers which make up to 94 percent of the total domestic consumers will benefit from this package for three months of July, August and September, he said.

The prime minister said that under the package, cost of per unit electricity will be 4 to 7 rupees per unit. He said consumers of K-Electric will also be eligible for this subsidy.