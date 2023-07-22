Good News For Government Employees

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab is likely to raise the pay of government employees, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab headed the cabinet meeting where it was decided to equal the pay of Punjab government employees to federal government employees.

Sources revealed that the decision has been approved to increase the salaries of the Punjab government employees by 35 percent whereas the pensions are raised by 17 percent in basic salaries.

Earlier, the interim government of Punjab notified an increase in the salaries of the employees. According to a notification issued by the Punjab interim government, the employees have been given 30pc raise in basic salaries.

Read more: Punjab govt notifies raise in salaries

On the other hand, the employees rejected the raise and have begun consultation for the protests in the province.

All Pakistan Clerks Association Lahore division president Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed Gujjar said the Punjab government should have increased the salaries of government employees and other facilities on the pattern of the federal government.

It may be noted that the government employees in Punjab had been protesting for a raise in their salaries. The protests ended with the assurance of the federal government.

An All Government Employees Alliance had been formed to force the Punjab government to accept their demands.