Good news for Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has prepared the Hajj policy 2024 which have some good news for Pakistan Hajj pilgrims, ARY News reported.

The Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed said in a statement that the federal cabinet will approve the Hajj policy within 10 days as the delay in approval of the Hajj policy resulted in several problems.

He said that the policy also includes 40 days and short-duration Hajj. Pakistan Hajj pilgrims will not get lost now as the ministry will provide them with two suitcases with specific colour and designs, he added.

The Minister further said that the documents of Hajj pilgrim including passport, residence and other details will be available in the QR code on the suitcase. Additionally, the pilgrims will be able to talk on call to Pakistan with unlimited call time.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed said that the Saudi Arabia government would provide additional facilities and improved services to Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj 2024.

He said accommodation, meals, and transportation for pilgrims would be improved with a more comfortable and convenient experience.

Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, assured of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to further cooperation with Pakistan. He highlighted that the Saudi government was continuously working to improve services for Pakistani pilgrims, and several new initiatives had been taken to ensure their comfort and convenience.