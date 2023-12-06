ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has announced good news for Pakistani freelancers, ARY News reported.

He declared the provision of interest-free loans, amounting to one hundred thousand rupees, for freelancers to establish e-working centers.

According to an official, this strategic initiative aims to revolutionize the freelance landscape, boosting the economic contributions of freelancers significantly.

The objective is not only to offer essential infrastructure but also to cultivate an ecosystem that nurtures creativity and productivity.

The official stressed the utmost importance of providing freelancers with the necessary tools and environments to thrive in the digital landscape.

Earlier, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif has said that steps are being taken to attract global investors in the proposed venture capital for startups.

The minister said he will also visit Saudi Arabia soon while the government is going to set up 5,000 joint e-working centers for freelancers.

Dr. Umar Saif said that interest-free loans to establish the joint E-Working Centers and to facilitate freelancers, resulting in millions of employment opportunities in the country.

He said that there was a positive discussion with the Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar on a 5-point agenda related to the IT Sector.

The issue of dollar retention to the IT industry was discussed in detail and will give good news in this regard soon.