Good news for Pakistani nationals traveling abroad

KARACHI: In a move to facilitate passengers traveling abroad from Pakistan, a private airline announced to increase its international flight operations, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, Air Sial, announced to increase its international flight operations after acquiring five modern aircraft on lease.

Source close to the development revealed that the administration of Air Sial contacted various aviation companies for the purchase of five new planes, after that the private airline also anticipated to make other recruitments including pilots and cabin crew.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cabinet had given permission to the airline to operate flights on seven new international routes, flight operations were allowed in China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and Kuwait.