web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Good news for Pakistani nationals traveling abroad

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: In a move to facilitate passengers traveling abroad from Pakistan, a private airline announced to increase its international flight operations, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, Air Sial, announced to increase its international flight operations after acquiring five modern aircraft on lease.

Source close to the development revealed that the administration of Air Sial contacted various aviation companies for the purchase of five new planes, after that the private airline also anticipated to make other recruitments including pilots and cabin crew.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cabinet had given permission to the airline to operate flights on seven new international routes, flight operations were allowed in China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and Kuwait.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.