Sunday, April 7, 2024
Good news for Pakistani students from Norway

In a significant development highlighting the efficacy of diplomatic efforts, Norway has officially removed Pakistan from its National Threat Assessment list, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The decision to delist Pakistan was disclosed in a report published by the Norwegian Police Security Service.

Over the past several years, Pakistan, along with other nations, had found itself recurrently added to National Threat Assessment list, raising concerns and posing challenges for Pakistani students and researchers.

The inclusion of Pakistan’s name on the list had resulted in various complications, hindering the academic and professional pursuits of individuals associated with the country.

Moreover, the presence of Pakistan’s name on the list had provided fodder for negative propaganda by sections of the Indian media.

However, with Norway’s recent decision to remove Pakistan from the list, expressed optimism for improved bilateral relations and a reduction in unwarranted scrutiny and obstacles faced by Pakistani nationals.

