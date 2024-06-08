web analytics
Good news for Pakistan’s solar sector

BEIJING: One of the world’s largest solar manufacturing company LONGi Green Energy Technology has been invited to set up a plant in Pakistan.

A meeting between the federal Energy Minister, Awais Leghari and Li Zhenguo, the president of LONGi Green Energy Technology – a solar manufacturing company – was held during the visit of Pakistani delegation to China.

During the meeting the federal energy minister briefed about the Pakistan’s solar energy potential and invited to establish a solar manufacturing plant as the country is rapidly increasing the proportion of renewable energy.

The president of the Chinese solar manufacturing company assured the cooperation for the promotion of solar energy in Pakistan.

