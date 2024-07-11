Good news for applicants waiting for their passports

ISLAMABAD: In a move to address new passport crisis, the federal government decided to procure more machines for printing passports, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Deputy General (DG) Passports and Immigration has prepared a requisition and sent it to the Ministry of Interior.

The authorities stated that a total of six desktops, two e-passport machines will be procured, adding that the new machines have the capacity to print 1000 passports in 1 hour.

It is pertinent to mention here that the printing of passports has been delayed for the past one year across the country.

The reasons for the delay in passports were shortage of paper and low efficiency machines.