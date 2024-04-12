Good news for power consumers on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Federal Government announced a reduction in the power tariff for the consumers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, stated that the reduction in electricity tariff on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr was a special gift from the government to the consumers.

During an interview with a private TV channel, Attaullah Tarar disclosed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s primary focus is on reducing inflation in Pakistan.

He said that there was a decrease of Rs 3.82 in power tariff in the month of April as compared to the previous month.

Tarar said that the quarterly adjustment of tariff depended on the dollar rate, and due to the stabilization of the rupee against the dollar, the tariff of electricity had been decreased.

“Before our government, entrepreneurs and exporters were facing difficulties”, he remarked.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif government saved the country from default, and now the exchange rate and the value of the rupee were stable due to its prudent policies.

The value of the rupee remained stable during the caretaker regime and if the conditions continued to improve, the electricity tariff will further decrease in future.

The federal minister said that international financial journals had noticed that inflation was decreasing in Pakistan. He said that Bloomberg magazine had also written that in Pakistan inflation had decreased by two percent, while it had also predicted that inflation will decrease further next year.

He said that as far as economy was concerned, positive indicators were emerging. To a question, he said that the government was taking measures against electricity theft, a crackdown will be done against electricity pilferers.