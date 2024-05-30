Good news for power consumers using under 100 units per month

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister – Nasir Hussain Shah – has announced good news for power consumers using up to 100 units of electricity in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing to media, the Energy Minister, Naisr Hussain Shah revealed that a plan has been devised to provide free electricity to customers using up to 100 units, with solar parks and mini-grid stations facilitating this initiative.

Shah highlighted that the Sindh government has allocated funds for solar energy and mini-grid projects in the budget, with Rs 5 billion dedicated to solar initiatives.

The Energy Minister stated that solar panels will be offered at a significantly reduced price, benefiting the poor and middle-class residents of metropolis.

He mentioned that 200,000 solar panels will be distributed, with the government covering 80 percent of the cost and consumers paying the remaining 20 percent.

Additionally, Shah mentioned that solar parks and mini-grid stations will be established across Sindh, including Karachi.

Last week, K-Electric issued a stern warning to cut off electricity to the departments of the Sindh government over remaining dues amounting to billions of rupees.

Sources close to the development revealed that the Government of Sindh and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) have not made any payments to K-Electric since January

The non-payment of dues has led to a financial crisis for K-Electric, causing significant difficulties in network maintenance.

In response to these unpaid dues, KE issued letters to key officials, including the Sindh Secretary of Finance and the Mayor of Karachi, urging immediate payment of the outstanding electricity bills.

In May, K-Electric sent five letters to remind immediate payment of the remaining dues.

The Water and Sewerage Board alone owes K-Electric 5 billion rupees.

K-Electric has warned that if payments are not made soon, the network could fail, leading to prolonged power outages in the metropolis.