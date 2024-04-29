Good News for senior citizens seeking driving licence

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday announced that senior citizens could get driving licenses at home while students could avail the facility at colleges and universities.

Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Islamabad Traffic Police Mobile Facilitation and Education Service in Islamabad. The facility comprising three mobile traffic vans will help citizens renew their licenses, get learner permits and other related facilities at different public places.

The mobile vans will also provide traffic awareness to citizens at educational institutions and on roads.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister announced to provide facility of driving licenses to senior citizens at home. He said driving license facility for students will be ensured at educational institutions including colleges and universities.

Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the mobile vans and reviewed the facilities provided to citizens to get the license.

Regarding the delay in issuance of passports, the interior minister said that mismanagement is leading to delay of several months.

“There are some issues with the issuance of passports, which are being resolved,” he added.

Earlier on March 25, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has fulfilled the long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis by announcing an online driving license renewal facility for them.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all overseas Pakistanis will be required to submit a scanned copy of their passport, national identity card, expired driving license, recent medical fitness certificate, and fee challan to the concerned Embassy or High Commission through email.

The embassy will then forward the application to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, via official email.