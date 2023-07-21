Good News for Utility Stores’ Employees

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government has decided to give bonuses to employees of state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC), which was planned in tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to details, the federal government decided to give bonuses to permanent, contract and daily wages employees of Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Sources told ARY News that the permanent and contract employees will get bonuses equal to their basic salary, while daily wagers would get Rs12,000 as a bonus.

However, only employees – who have served for at least 90 days in 2020-21 – will get the bonus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government paid Ramazan stipends to the thousands of daily wage employees of the state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) before Eid.

Rs16,000 stipend was paid to each USC daily wage worker under Ramazan Package 2023. Earlier, Rs9,000 Ramazan stipend was awarded to the USC daily wage employees.

Each USC daily wage worker has received overall Rs25,000 Ramazan stipend from the federal government. A total of 2,973 daily wagers have received bonuses under the Ramazan Package 2023.