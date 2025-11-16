Goods transporters announce 4% increase in fares after petroleum price hike

ISLAMABAD: Goods transporters on Sunday announced a 4% increase in transportation fares following a rise in petroleum prices.

According to ARY News, the government has raised diesel prices by Rs 6 per litre, while petrol prices remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

In a video statement, the Pakistan Goods Transport Association Alliance’s President, Malik Shehzad Awan, strongly condemned the increase in petroleum product prices, stating that the entire transport community rejects the hike in fuel prices.

He added that the government continues to increase petroleum prices, toll taxes, and withholding taxes, placing additional burdens on transporters.

He warned that the government’s policies are pushing the transport sector toward a nationwide strike. Awan further stated that they will soon announce a strategy to protest against the irregularities in the petroleum sector.

Notably, the petrol price will remain at Rs 265.45 per litre for the next fortnight, starting from today, November 16, to November 30.

On the other hand, diesel prices, after a surge of Rs 6, now stand at Rs 284.4 per litre.

Earlier, the diesel ‘shortage’ was reported nationwide. Sources privy to the development report that oil companies have halted the supply of diesel in Islamabad. The reported suspension has led to diesel shortages in various regions.

According to the Petroleum Dealers Association, private oil companies have not been supplying diesel for the past three days.