Goods transporters decides to go on strike against increasing PoL prices

KARACHI: All Pakistan Goods Transporters Associations on Wednesday has decided to go on strike against the increasing prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The strike call will be given in Punjab, KP, Balochistan and Sindh at the same time. The goods transporters said that after the recent increase in fuel prices, the prices of tyres have also been jacked up and they are unable to meet their expenses.

The transporters are facing hardships due to transports tax, increase in the price of diesel. They have threatened to stop the supply of edible items if the PoL prices are not slashed. In this context the goods transporters have said that call for the strike will be given in the next few days.

It may be noted that the federal government on November 5 had jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs8 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been hiked by Rs8.03 to Rs145.82 per litre while that of high-speed diesel by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per litre.

