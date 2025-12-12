Goods transporters end strike after successful talks with Punjab Govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Goods Transporters have announced an end to their strike after successfully holding talks with the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

Punjab’s Senior Minister, Maryam Aurangzeb, and representatives of the transporters attended the negotiation session.

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has formed a committee to resolve the transporters’ issues. The Senior Minister will head the committee, and representatives of the transporters will be part of it.

The committee’s first session will be held tomorrow, chaired by Maryam Aurangzeb.

The President of Pakistan Goods Transport and other office bearers signed the reconciliation resolution.

Earlier in the day, President of the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance Friday vowed to continue strike until their demands were met.

Following the nationwide strike by the Grand Transport Alliance Pakistan, loading, unloading and cargo movement from factories, warehouses and ports have come to a standstill

Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance leader Malik Shehzad Awan said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formed a committee to hold negotiations with transporters, while a delegation from the Sindh government visited their protest camp yesterday and requested 24 hours to address their concerns.

He added that, based on assurances from both the Punjab and Sindh governments, the protest has been postponed for 48 hours. However, he made it clear that the peaceful strike across the country will continue until all demands are accepted.

The president of the Goods Transport Alliance warned that if their demands are not met, they will march towards the Governor House and the Chief Minister House.

He asserted that their march will remain completely peaceful and that they do not support any form of violence.

Goods transporters are complaining that in various parts of Punjab, their drivers are being detained, while amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 is also resulting in stricter regulations for heavy transport vehicles.

The alliance also demanded that HTV licenses be issued to drivers and that mobile units of the driving licenses authority be deployed across national highways to issue licenses on the spot.