Goods transporters strike ends after successful talks with govt

KARACHI: The goods transporters on Saturday announced to end their strike after successful talks with the Sindh government as work started at Karachi Port, Port Qasim and at various container terminals.

Cargo clearance and loading, unloading work started at ports after an agreement of transporters with the government.

Tariq Gujjar, a representative of the striking transporters, in a media statement said that the transporters and the government intend to prevent road accidents in city. “An immediate upgradation of 15,000 vehicles is impossible,” President Transport Goods Association said.

“We were demanding time for up-gradation of the vehicles,” Gujjar said.

The government has assured releasing detained vehicles, he said. “Transporters will submit report on weekly basis about the upgraded vehicles,” he added.

Transporters strike entered its third day at Karachi Port against Sindh government’s crackdown on vehicles lacking fitness certificates.

Protesting transporters parked their vehicles at warehouses and truck stands across Karachi, disrupting the supply chain of imported goods.

The government had launched a crackdown on unfit vehicles across the province after rampant road accidents involving heavy vehicles.

According to reports, over 260 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi in 2025 so far.