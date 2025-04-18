Goods transporters strike enters third day at Karachi ports

KARACHI: The strike of goods transporters on Friday entered its third day at Karachi ports against Sindh government’s crackdown on vehicles lacking fitness certificates, ARY News reported.

Transporters have parked their vehicles at warehouses and truck stands across Karachi, disrupting the entire supply chain of imported goods.

According to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), thousands of containers remain stuck at the port, including those carrying essential food items.

Asif Sakhi, a representative of the transporters, stated that the piling up of containers will result in the payment of detention charges amounting to millions of dollars.

Import and export activities have come to a near halt, with 90% of trade operations reportedly suspended, said Amaan Paracha, another industry representative.

He added that due to a lack of space, ships waiting offshore will not be able to dock.

Paracha urged the Sindh government to take immediate steps to resolve the crisis and called for allowing transporters additional time to comply with vehicle fitness requirements.

He also appealed to the FPCCI to play its role in initiating dialogue between the government and transporters to end the deadlock.

It is to be noted that Sindh government has launched a crackdown on unfit vehicles across the province including Karachi after a number of road accidents involving heavy traffic.

According to reports, over 260 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi in 2025 so far.