Google adds ‘Answer Now’ button to Gemini to skip deep thinking

Google has added a new feature to the Gemini app that lets users find a quick answer to a question using an ‘Answer Now’ button. This function allows users to bypass deep thinking processing to generate a reply immediately.

Users of Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Thinking/Flash will now see the ‘Answer Now’ button next to the spinning status indicator. Notably, Google excludes this feature from the Fast model and likely will not introduce it to that version since it already prioritizes speed.

Furthermore, 9To5Google reports that Google separated the usage limits for the Thinking and Pro models. The AI Pro tier now receives 300 Thinking prompts and 100 Pro prompts daily, while AI Ultra gets 1,500 Thinking prompts and 500 Pro prompts per day. These updated limits also apply to free users, listed simply as “Basic access” for both Thinking and Pro.

To use the new feature, simply ask a general question and hit the Answer Now button in the Gemini app. Tapping the prompt commands Gemini to “skip in-depth thinking,” resulting in a faster, near-immediate answer. As indicated by the three-dot overflow menu at the end of the response, this setting forces Gemini to utilize the chosen model for the specific question without switching to a ‘Fast’ mode.

Google also recently introduced a feature called “Personal Intelligence” for its chatbot. This enables Gemini to customize its responses by accessing your Google ecosystem, including Gmail, Photos, and Search/YouTube history. Fortunately, Google defaults this feature to disabled, allowing you to manually select which apps Gemini can connect to.

Additionally, Google announced that the ‘Answer Now’ feature effectively replaces the Skip button. The company rolls out this update today to free and paid Gemini accounts on Android, iOS, and the web.