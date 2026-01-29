Google adds 'Nano Banana' image generator to Chrome browser

Google to expand its AI ecosystem by incorporating powerful Gemini features directly into the Chrome browser. Starting Wednesday, users will notice a new suite of tools designed to streamline multitasking, creative work, and even online shopping.

The new sidebar interface is the centerpiece of this update and is available to all Gemini in Chrome users. This feature permits users to maintain a continuous chat with the AI across multiple tabs. Google expresses it as a productivity booster, enabling users to compare products, summarize reviews, or manage schedules without losing their place on the web.

A major addition to this Chrome sidebar is “Nano Banana,” Google’s in-house image generator. Previously confined to the Gemini app, this tool is now entrenched directly in the browser. Users can generate new AI images or edit existing ones without opening new tabs or uploading files, significantly speeding up creative workflows.

In the near future, Google intends to launch “Personal Intelligence” for Chrome, a feature designed to transform the browser into a “trusted partner.” By remembering previous conversations, this integration will offer context-aware help. Currently, the feature supports “Connected Apps,” enabling Gemini to retrieve specific information, such as school break schedules, directly from the user’s Gmail or Calendar.

One of its most futuristic features is “auto browse,” now in preview for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US. This tool can autonomously navigate websites to complete tasks, such as finding and purchasing a specific item. In a demo, the AI searched a user’s email for a past jacket purchase, identified the model, and proceeded to buy it again.

While the AI facilitates a significant change in web interaction by automating repetitive actions, such as weekly grocery orders, its current execution speed is slow. However, it still requires a pause for critical steps like payment.