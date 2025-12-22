Google and Apple warn staff to avoid international travel amid visa delays

Google and Apple’s immigration law firms have cautioned employees seeking a visa stamp to re-enter the United States to avoid leaving the country due to longer-than-usual visa processing times, according to Business Insider.

Law firm memos viewed by the publication from BAL Immigration Law (representing Google) and Fragomen (representing Apple) indicate serious concerns about international travel for some employees.

The Fragomen memo reportedly advised: “Given the recent updates and the possibility of unpredictable, extended delays when returning to the U.S., we strongly recommend that employees without a valid H-1B visa stamp avoid international travel for now.”

This caution comes as a State Department spokesperson informed Business Insider that embassies are currently “prioritizing thoroughly vetting each visa case above all else.”

The impact is already being felt. According to a Salon report, “hundreds” of Indian professionals who traveled home to renew their U.S. work visas in December have had their embassy appointments revoked or rescheduled due to new conditions regarding social media vetting.

TechCrunch has contacted Google and Apple for comment.

Both companies, along with other major tech employers, issued similar warnings in September when the White House announced that employers would be required to pay a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications.