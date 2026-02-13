Google blocks Disney-related prompts on Gemini and Nano Banana tools

Google’s AI tools, including Gemini and the Nano Banana image generator, will no longer create content based on prompts that consider, or are similar to, Disney characters. As first reported by Deadline and later tested by CNET, Google has apparently adjusted its AI tools to reject prompts that might violate Disney’s copyrights.

This decision seems to be a response to a cease-and-desist letter sent by Disney in December, in which the company claimed that Google had not implemented adequate technology to prevent copyright infringement. In the letter, Disney accused Google of “directly exploiting Disney’s copyrights for commercial gain.” Representatives from both Google and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

When prompts reference characters like Moana or Disney’s version of Tinker Bell, tools such as Nano Banana return an error or fail to generate an image. For example, CNET attempted to create an image of a character similar in appearance to Mickey Mouse without naming him, describing it as “a cartoon mouse with big yellow shoes, wearing red shorts with two white buttons on the front.

He has a black ball nose and looks very happy,” but the tool did not work as intended. Google’s AI answered, “I can’t generate the image you requested right now due to concerns from third-party content providers. Please edit your prompt and try again.”

The initial versions of Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse character are now in the public domain. This fact complicates Disney’s stance regarding Google’s AI tools. Furthermore, Disney previously brokered a deal with OpenAI, involving a $1 billion investment and the commitment of 200 characters to OpenAI’s Sora video generator last year.