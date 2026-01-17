Google Chrome finally adds vertical tabs in latest Beta update

For years, Google Chrome, among other top browsers, has been the odd one out because of its unwillingness to add a highly requested feature.

Chrome sits at the top with 71 percent of the global browser market share, but it still lacks a vertical tab layout alternative like Edge, Brave, Firefox, and others offer, though that will soon change.

Back in November last year, the tech giant was seen working on giving Chrome a vertical tab alignment, though that was restricted to Chrome Canary.

Currently, the feature appears to be heading to a broader number of users as it has been spotted in Chrome Beta for the first time.

Vertical tabs are now available in Chrome Beta (currently version 145), as highlighted by user @bramus via Android Authority. Although this feature is currently hidden behind a flag, it is expected to be officially released in the stable version of Chrome on January 28, following Google’s usual schedule.

To enable and use the vertical tabs feature:

Navigate to chrome://flags/#vertical-tabs in Chrome Beta or Canary and enable the flag.

Right-click the tab bar and select the new “Show tabs on side” option. This will move the tab strip to a vertical layout.

To return to the horizontal layout, right-click anywhere in the vertical layout and choose the “Show tabs at the top” option.

The new vertical tab feature is expected to arrive in Chrome Stable on January 28.