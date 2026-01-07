Google confirms Snapseed 3.0 coming to Android this year

Google released Snapseed 3.0 for iOS in June. The company has now confirmed that this updated version is also coming to Android.

The Snapseed team shared on Reddit at the end of December that work had begun on updating the Android app, starting in November. They noted the new release is still “a few months away.”

On iPhone and iPad, the Snapseed 3.0 update presented a complete redesign of the photo editor, including a new icon. The app had gone years without a primary update and seemed to be left in favor of Google Photos.

The updated interface now features a dedicated homepage, displaying a grid of your edited images. To access the system image picker, simply tap the circular Floating Action Button (FAB). The editor is organized into three tabs:

Looks: Preset filters with the ability to add your own

Faves: Up to four tools can appear here

Tools: Grid view with access to everything

The value is still adjusted by dragging left or right, but this is now done using a dial-based controller. The available tools are:

Adjust & Correct: Adjust, Details, Tonality, Curves, White Balance, Color, Lens Blur, Vignette

Retouch & Transform: Selective, Brush, Healing, Portrait, Crop, Perspective, Expand, Head Pose

Style: Film, Glow, Retrolux, Vintage, Black & White, HDR Scape, Drama, Noir, Grunge

Creative: Double Exposure, Frames, and Text

The iOS version recently introduced a Snapseed Camera feature, complete with retro film filters.

It is disappointing that this update was not a simultaneous release for both platforms. However, the confirmation that it will arrive on Android is encouraging, and one hopes the delay won’t extend to a full year.