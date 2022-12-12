Google delegation reaches Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The delegation of giant search engine Google on Monday reached Pakistan to hold talks with the Minister for I.T and Telecom, Ameenul Haque and others, ARY News reported.

The delegation will also hold meetings with the Federal Law minister and the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the commencement of its operations in Pakistan.

I.T and Telecom Minister Aminul Haque said they will try to convince the visiting delegation to open Google’s office in Pakistan.

He observed that Google, Facebook and other social media platforms are earning huge revenue from Pakistan and the opening of their office in the country will definitely help them in understanding Pakistan’s culture and religious beliefs.

It may be noted that Google has recently registered itself as a company in Pakistan

Earlier in September, Google launched Career Certificates to offer flexible learning paths for all Pakistanis to enable learners to develop their knowledge and acquire digital skills for in-demand jobs.

Read more: GOOGLE LAUNCHES CAREER CERTIFICATES INCLUDING 15,000 SCHOLARSHIPS FOR ALL PAKISTANIS

In its mission to Unlock Pakistan’s Digital Potential, Google has also reinforced its commitment to enable an equitable and inclusive digital economy by offering 15,000 scholarships by this year through local partners – IRM and Ignite, comprising education institutions, industry partners and nonprofits.

Comments