Google Docs rolls out Gemini audio summaries

Google Docs is evolving from a basic text editor into an interactive productivity partner. The company has started rolling out a new feature called “Audio Summaries,” powered by Gemini. This allows paid Workspace users to listen to high-quality, podcast-style recaps of their documents instead of reading them.

The update, which began on February 12, adds a new option under Tools > Audio > Listen to Document Summary. When selected, Gemini analyzes the document’s content—across multiple tabs—and generates a spoken synopsis that typically lasts under three minutes.

Unlike standard screen readers that read text word-for-word in a robotic manner, this feature is designed to “synthesize” information. It extracts key concepts and presents them in a natural, conversational tone, similar to the popular “Audio Overview” feature in Google’s NotebookLM.

Key Features for Multitaskers:

Users can switch between different personas, such as a neutral “Narrator,” an energetic “Persuader,” or a supportive “Coach.”

A built-in media player allows users to pause, rewind, and adjust playback speed from 0.5x to 2x.

The tool generates a script based on the document’s core ideas rather than just reading the text aloud.

Who Gets Access?

This feature is currently limited to paid subscribers and is not available for free personal Google accounts. Eligible plans include:

Google AI Pro and Ultra tiers

Business Standard and Business Plus

Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus

Accounts with Google AI for Education or Business add-ons

Google has stated that this is an “extended rollout,” indicating that it may take longer than the typical 15 days to reach all eligible users. For professionals overwhelmed by reports or students going through lengthy notes, this update provides a fresh way to digest information while commuting or multitasking. It effectively transforms a collection of dry documents into a personalized news feed.