Google drops Android 17 Beta 1 ahead of Pixel 10A launch

Google released the first beta of Android 17, its upcoming smartphone OS, on Friday, following a canceled launch earlier in the week. Beta 1 was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but Google postponed it to “coming soon” at the last minute without explanation, according to PCMag, a CNET sister site.

Android 17 Beta 1, aimed at developers and early adopters with Pixel devices, focuses on enhancing privacy, security, and performance. It is available now from Google.

The update will feature improvements like professional-grade tools for media and camera apps, offering smooth transitions and standardized loudness.

On Friday, Android Authority shared screenshots of the beta’s Live Updates, revealing a longer, full-span progress bar and more prominent buttons. The progress bar now covers the entire tile, and the Exit Navigation button is more noticeable.

Live Updates, introduced with Android 16, offers real-time visibility into deliveries and travel times via a progress bar. The beta will also include new tools for Wi-Fi optimization and expanded profiles for companion devices.

Google expects the OS to reach the Platform Stability milestone in March, providing final APIs for developers, with a full release likely in June, according to TechAdvisor.

The beta release arrives ahead of the expected launch of the budget Pixel 10A phone next week.