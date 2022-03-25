Man arrested after mountain of ‘stolen bicycles’ seen on Google Earth

A mountain of stolen bicycles was discovered in a UK house’s back garden which was so big that it was visible on Google Earth.

Officers found hundreds of bicycles at a property in Littlemore, Oxford via satellite.

BirdsEye pictures of the garden show a huge stash of bicycles while the grass is hardly visible. The two-wheelers can be seen on Google Earth images packing the garden.

A 54-year-old man who lived at the house was taken into custody on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of the criminal property.

“A large number of bicycles, believed to be stolen, have been recovered from the property,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said.

“Officers are currently in the process of identifying ownership of these bicycles,” he added.

