Google expands ‘Dark Web Reports’ to all users: How to check and remove your data on dark web

In this digital world, the dark web is believed to be the most dangerous place and users need to be very careful about their online activities as personal data is likely to leak over there.

The top tech giants have made attempts and released new features to help users secure their data.

Similarly, search engine giant Google also introduced a safety feature known as “Dark Web Reports”, allowing Google One subscribers to check if their data has been breached or not.

However, Google has further enhanced the reach of the feature to non-subscribers too.

What does this feature do?

This new feature of Google allow users to get a detailed analysis of leaked personal data, including names, dates of birth, and phone numbers.

When can non-subscribers access this feature?

As per an updated banner on the Google One app, the feature will not be exclusive to users after “late July”.

Further, if you click on the ‘Learn More’ button on the banner, it leads to Google’s support page.

Here, you can see that Google has officially revealed that the feature “will become available to all users with a consumer Google Account.”

How can I use this feature?

On the Google search page, there’s a “Results about you” section where the users can find out if their information is present on the dark web. You can also request the removal of such information from there.

Users can manually add details to their profiles to check which information has appeared on the dark web. Additionally, users have the option to edit and delete their monitoring profiles or stop receiving reports altogether.