Google warns against downloading fake VPN Apps disguised as security tools

Google has issued a strong warning about a growing cyber threat: malicious apps masquerading as trustworthy Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). While many view VPNs as essential for protecting digital identity, cybercriminals are exploiting this trust by deploying apps that, in fact, are malware designed to steal data.

Google’s latest November 2025 fraud and scam advisory specifically highlights these digital risks. According to the advisory, threat actors are disguising malware as both VPN apps and browser extensions that initially appear legitimate. These fake services often impersonate popular VPN brands and use appealing advertisements to trick users into installing them.

What’s even scarier is that these fake VPNs often work as they claim on the surface. However, they secretly deliver harmful software, such as info-stealers, banking trojans, or remote access tools. The risk is particularly high because many users install these deceptive VPNs, believing that they will protect their anonymity or secure their online browsing.

Google has stated that even official app stores are not immune to these fraudulent VPN applications. It’s entirely possible that the VPN you think is protecting you could actually pose a threat. The company recommends downloading VPN apps only from trusted sources, such as the official Google Play Store. Users should also look for apps that clearly display a verified “VPN” badge.

Additionally, users must always cross-verify the permissions needed by these apps. If an app requests permissions unrelated to its intended purpose, it’s best to uninstall it. A genuine VPN service doesn’t need access to your contacts, photos, and messages. To be extra cautious, avoid installing VPN apps from third-party sources. Google also requests that users enable Play Protect and use the related alerts in Android that flag dangerous apps and permissions.