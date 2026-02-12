Google Shares Tips and Tools to Help Pakistanis Stay Safe in the AI Era

Pakistan, 12 February 2026: To mark Safer Internet Month, Google highlighted a range of tools, technologies, and educational initiatives designed to help students, parents, and educators in Pakistan navigate the AI era safely and responsibly. As artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly important part of learning and everyday life, Google reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring families can explore its benefits with the right safeguards in place.

“Protecting kids and families online is a core commitment at Google, and we take this responsibility seriously. That’s why all our products — from YouTube, Google Search to the Android ecosystem — are secure by default and private by design. We recognize the critical importance of local partnerships and we are working closely with stakeholders across Pakistan. Together, we can build a safer internet, not just for today’s youth, but for all future generations,” said Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Cluster Director for Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Frontier Markets.

“Access to AI — with the right guardrails — can unlock powerful opportunities for learning, creativity, and growth,” said Norman Ng, Head of Trust and Safety, Google APAC. “This Safer Internet Month and beyond, we want to equip families in Pakistan with practical tools and knowledge to navigate technology safely and confidently.”

Built to Protect: AI as a Digital Safeguard

Google emphasized its “secure by design” and “secure by default” approach, which embeds safety protections directly into products. Google provides parents with peace of mind through protections like SafeSearch, which is on by default for children. Parents can further customize boundaries using Family Link to manage screen time, approve apps, and set content filters. AI-powered tools such as Google Lens and Circle to Search help users identify suspicious links and potential scams in real time.

Distinguishing between human-created and AI-generated content is an increasingly vital skill. Google recommends the “SIFT” method—Stop, Investigate the source, Find better coverage, and Trace claims—to help students critically evaluate online information. Tools such as “About this image” in Search and SynthID also help identify deepfakes, manipulated images, or AI-written text.

Designed to Respect: Flexible Controls for Families

Recognizing that every family’s digital journey is different, Google offers customizable tools that put parents in control. YouTube’s Screen-Time tools, including the industry-first parental control Shorts timer with a “zero” option, updated account switching for age-appropriate profiles, and School Time settings on Android devices allow families to tailor technology use around study and family priorities.

Created to Empower: Building AI Literacy

Beyond protection, Google is investing in digital and AI literacy. The Gemini app provides students with guided AI support for learning, while programs like Experience AI and Be Internet Awesome help young people evaluate information critically, distinguish AI-generated content, and practice responsible digital citizenship.

Through these efforts, Google aims to ensure that Pakistan’s youth are not only protected online but empowered to thrive in a safe, AI-driven digital world.