Google begins rolling out Gemini AI to Android Auto users

After months of anticipation, Google has begun a limited rollout of its Gemini AI assistant on Android Auto. This new feature replaces Google Assistant in some vehicles, marking the company’s next step in integrating its conversational AI across all devices.

Users with Android Auto versions 15.6 and 15.7 have reported seeing Gemini in their cars. The update is a server-side deployment, which means it does not rely on any specific car model or software version and is currently available only to beta testers.

Those who have access to Gemini are also noticing new settings related to the AI assistant, including an option to share precise location data. Once the rollout is complete, Gemini will become the standard voice assistant for Android Auto and vehicles equipped with Google built-in technology.

Announced in May 2025 at the Android Show preceding Google I/O, Gemini was engineered to enhance voice interactions by making them more conversational and context-aware.

Key features include support for over 40 languages for translation, the ability to recall preferred messaging patterns, and contextual understanding. These capabilities enable the system to automatically rephrase or translate messages while the user is driving.

Gemini equips users with immediate access to Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Spotify, which lets users check restaurant reviews, summarize locations, and even cross-reference information from their Gmail and Calendar, all without touching the device.

The new rollout includes Gemini Live, enabling users to initiate a two-way conversation with the assistant by simply saying, “Hey Google, let’s talk.” Crucially, unlike its smartphone counterpart, the Gemini experience on Android Auto is designed to be less distracting for drivers, delivering responses that are concise and straight to the point.

Functionally, it still supports messaging, music control, and navigation requests via extensions, similar to the Google Assistant. The key distinction is its enhanced, more human-like interaction. Early user feedback suggests that Gemini’s responses feel significantly more natural and smoother compared to the Assistant.

With over 250 million cars now supporting Android Auto, Google’s move to incorporate Gemini is one of its biggest AI rollouts to date. The assistant had already extended across phones, tablets, and Maps earlier this year, and this latest update brings it full circle into the car.