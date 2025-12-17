Google launches 'CC', an AI email assistant powered by Gemini

Productivity is a key area where companies continue to experiment with AI assistants, hoping to save users time and encourage more frequent usage. Google today launched one such experimental email-based assistant called “CC” via a Google Labs experiment.

Powered by Gemini, CC can integrate with your Google accounts—including Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar- to provide a daily brief via email. This “Your Day Ahead” email updates users on their tasks, summarizes their calendar, and highlights key information from these connected apps.

Users can email or reply to CC at any time with requests such as adding to-do items, customizing preferences, saving notes, or searching for information.

Currently, CC is available to AI Premium (Pro and Ultra) users in the U.S. and Canada who are 18 or older. The company stated that the assistant is currently accessible only to personal Google accounts, not Workspace accounts.

There are several existing examples of AI-powered email briefs and assistants. Sequoia-backed Mindy, which now operates in the creator and marketing space, initially began as an email assistant.

Other meeting notetakers like Read AI and Fireflies also provide users with a daily brief, though they often lack context from email and Drive.

Meanwhile, Huxe, an audio app developed by former Google NotebookLM creators, generates a daily brief in the form of a podcast using data from your email, calendar, and news preferences.