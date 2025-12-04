Google launches Workspace Studio: Build AI agents without coding

Google on Thursday announced Workspace Studio, designed to allow users to create, manage, and share AI agents to automate work within the workspace.

With Studio, customized agents can be built by simply describing what you want to automate. For instance, you could ask to create an agent that notifies you whenever you receive an email with a specific keyword. Gemini will then take over to create the agent you’re asking for. This lets you create agents without any coding knowledge.

The agents created will integrate across the different tools you use for everyday work, even if they are third-party apps. For example, your agents will operate with Asana, Jira, Mailchimp, Salesforce, and more. And you can let the rest of your team copy an agent you assembled if it’s particularly useful.

Google intends to launch several new features soon, including improved external sharing, the ability to send emails outside your primary domain, and comprehensive webhook support. Furthermore, the tech giant is offering users promotional access to increased usage limits for Workspace Studio. More detailed information regarding these usage limits is anticipated in January 2026.

Workspace Studio is an ideal platform for users engaged in business, enterprise, or education. It will also be available to those who subscribe to Google AI Pro for Education or Google AI Ultra for Business. However, users with personal Google accounts will not be able to access Workspace Studio.