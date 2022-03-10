Google announces major improvement to ‘portrait blur’ feature

Tech giant Google has announced major improvements to its portrait blur feature. Users will be able to use the feature for more objects like pets and plants.

The improvement to the portrait blur feature is one of the many updates coming to Google apps and services for android.

The background blurring feature portrait blur, introduced by Google will soon be able to perform with a large number of objects including photos of pets, food and plants. The feature available in Google Photos currently functions with photos of humans only.

With the new update, Pixel owners and Google One subscribers will be able to use it on more subjects. Portrait blur can be applied to existing photos as a post-processing effect.

Tweaks have been made to Google TV, a new screen time widget, and a wider deployment of a Gboard feature that helps improve your grammar.

The Gboard keyboard’s grammar correction feature, which was previously exclusive to Pixel phone only, would now have a wider rollout. The tech giant says the feature works on-device and joins its existing spell-checking functionality. At least 2,000 additional emojis mashups are also being added to the Gboard. Emoji mashups combine two existing emojis into stickers that can be posted across a variety of messaging apps and online services.

There are some other minor updates coming too.

The exact release date of the new feature has not been announced yet by Google. But as with the tech giant’s updates to its Messages app, it seems safe to assume these will be rolling out over the coming weeks.

