Google makes switching to Android from iOS easier with new app

Google has released the “Switch To Android” application which facilitates iOS users to transfer their data on Android devices.

A report by 9to5Google mentioned that the application is listed in Apple App Store but Google has not prompted its release at the moment.

The iOS will allow users to select which data they want to transfer to Android. They include contacts, calendar events, pictures and videos. The data is transferred at quick speeds without the use of data cables or wires.

However, the applications on the phone cannot be moved.

Google has included a tool in Pixel box, which gets plugged into the phone’s USB-C charging port termed the Quick Switch Adapter.

It is compatible with iPhone smartphones with iOS 8.0 or higher and Android models powered by Android 5.0 and up and transfers contacts, calendar events, music, photos, videos, iMessages, SMS messages, and more.

The “Switch to Android” application gives a walkthrough that can turn off iMessage for ensuring the user does not miss messages from family and friends.

It will serve as a guide for transferring images that are in iCloud as well.

