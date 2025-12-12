Google update lets you try on clothes with just a selfie

Google announced on Thursday an update to its AI try-on feature, enabling users to virtually try on clothing with only a selfie. Previously, users had to upload a full-body picture of themselves to use the virtual fitting room.

Now, users can utilize a selfie and “Nano Banana,” Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, to generate a full-body digital version of themselves for virtual try-ons.

Users can select their usual clothing size, and the feature will generate multiple images. They can then choose one to set as their default try-on photo. If preferred, users can also upload a full-body photo or pick from a variety of models with different body types.

The feature launched in the United States on Friday.

Google initially introduced the try-on feature in July, enabling users to virtually try on apparel items from its Shopping Graph via Search, Google Shopping, and Google Images. To access it, users simply tap on a product listing or apparel result and click the “try it on” icon.

This development aligns with Google’s ongoing investment in virtual AI try-on technology, including a dedicated app named Doppl that helps visualize how different outfits might look on you using AI.

Earlier this week, the tech giant enhanced Doppl with a shoppable discovery feed that provides recommendations, allowing users to discover and virtually try on new items. Almost everything in the feed is shoppable, featuring direct links to merchants.

The discovery feed showcases AI-generated videos of actual products and suggests outfits tailored to personal fashion preferences. While some users may be unfamiliar with an AI-generated feed, Google likely sees this as an opportunity to present products in a format that people already know and enjoy, mirroring platforms like TikTok and Instagram.