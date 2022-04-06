Google Maps adds exciting features including ‘avoiding toll taxes’

Google is improving its Maps for iOS users by adding features to make route guidance convenient with accessibility and relevant information.

Google’s new Map updates will enable users to navigate and plan trips conveniently, avoiding any unexpected surprises and toll taxes too. The latest features will include enhanced routes with traffic lights, toll prices, stop signs and building outlines to ease navigation.

Best routes with toll prices

Google will help users choose their routes more efficiently by showing them the toll prices they might have to pay. Google Maps will provide users with an estimated toll price, with the help of trusted information from local tolling authorities.

Users will be able to avoid telling by tapping the three dots in the top right corner and selecting the option. The feature will initially be available for the USA, India, Japan and Indonesia only.

Detailed navigation map

Google Maps is adding more details to ensure convenient navigation for its users. The application is including traffic lights, stop signs, building outlines and areas of interest. The map would also display the width of the road, medians and islands, in some cities.

Also Read: Google Maps helps police capture mafia fugitive

Google Maps has also integrated with Spotlight Siri and the Shortcuts app on iOS so that with voice commands to Siri you can access navigation information instantly. This feature will be available in the coming months, while the enhanced Siri functionality will be available this summer.

Comments