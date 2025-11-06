Google Maps integrates Gemini for conversational assistant and Street View guidance

Google has equipped its Maps with multiple AI-powered features to improve discovery and let users enquire about their preferred destinations. Now the company is boosting the navigation app with Gemini to enable users to ask its AI bot questions while driving, improve navigation, and perform more tasks.

Users driving now can interact with Gemini, allowing them to ask about points of interest along their journey, get results on diverse subjects such as news or sports, and complete actions like scheduling events on their calendar.

You can ask multiple questions in a conversation, too; for example, “Is there a traditional Chinese restaurant within a couple of miles? What’s parking like there?”

Drivers can even report traffic incidents using Gemini, and Maps will proactively inform users of disruptions on the route ahead.

Google Maps is being enhanced with a new feature that integrates Gemini and Street View data for better navigation. Instead of generic distance-based cues (e.g., “turn right after 500 feet”), Maps will now utilize nearby landmarks like gas stations, restaurants, or famous buildings to provide more contextual and highlighted instructions before a turn is required.

According to Google, Gemini cross-references information about 250 million places with Street View images to recognize important and observable landmarks for navigation.

Maps is also getting the capability to answer questions about your surroundings by working together with Google Lens. All you have to do is point the camera at places of interest, like restaurants and landmarks, and ask questions like, “What is this place and why is it popular?”

Google’s new Gemini navigation features will roll out to iOS and Android devices in the coming weeks, with Android Auto support expected to arrive soon. Traffic alerts are initially rolling out to Android users in the U.S. Landmark navigation is available in the U.S. only for both iOS and Android. Lens with Gemini will be functional in the U.S. later this month.