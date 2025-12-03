Google merges AI Overviews with conversational 'AI Mode' for seamless search

Google has introduced a new feature that merges AI Overviews with AI Mode in Search as competition among other AI models grows. This means users who are provided with basic AI-generated information on a topic or question can choose to go deeper by asking follow-up questions through a conversational interface.

This conversational feature is called AI Mode by Google. It launched to U.S. users this May, and to global users this August, allowing for back-and-forth chats with Google’s Gemini AI, in an experience similar to ChatGPT.

Previously, to benefit from the advanced experience, users had to predict the nature of their search query. For simple, quick-answer searches, the standard search box sufficed. However, for more complex exploration or when expecting follow-up questions, one had to consciously switch to the ‘AI Mode’ tab to begin a conversational chat.

Google is now examining whether it is necessary to keep these two experiences separate. The natural path of information seeking often evolves, leading to deeper exploration even when starting with a seemingly straightforward query.

With the new test, announced on Monday, Google says users will be able to “seamlessly go deeper” in AI Mode directly from the Search results page. While the test is rolling out to users globally, it’s only available on mobile devices for the time being.

The rollout began alongside a push within Google’s AI rival, OpenAI, which is now postponing other products to concentrate on improving the chatbot experience. As of November, with the release of Gemini’s Nano Banana image model and other Gemini improvements, Gemini has grown to over 650 million monthly users. Joining the conversational mode with AI Overviews, which have 2 billion monthly users, could give Gemini an advantage in consumer adoption.

In a post on X, Robby Stein, the VP of Product for Google Search, emphasized, “You shouldn’t have to think about where or how to ask your question.” He explained that users will continue to receive an AI Overview as a helpful starting point. From that same screen, they will also be able to ask conversational follow-up questions in AI Mode.

Stein stated, “This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whatever is on your mind—no matter how long or complex—and find exactly what you need.”