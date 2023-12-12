Google Messages might soon get a WhatsApp-like ‘feature’

A WhatsApp-like messaging application, Google Messages, is soon expected to be getting an ‘Edit’ message feature for its users.

The Android news website, TheSPAndroid, spotted a code in a beta version of the application which suggested that the app may soon let users edit sent messages.

It looks like the tech giant recently added four new flags to the app labelled ‘bugle.enable_edit_ui’, ‘bugle.load_edit_history’, ‘bugle.process_outgoing_edits’ and ‘bugle.process_incoming_edits’, but they seem to be placeholders since enabling them at the moment reportedly doesn’t do anything.

The Google Messsages application has previously added some features like end-to-end encryption in the past, however, the edit feature is not a surprise for its users.

Moreover, it is still unclear if messages sent using Google Messages will have a time limit, as is the case with both iMessage and WhatsApp, which let you edit messages two minutes and fifteen minutes after you hit the send button.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is yet to be known that the receiver will be able to see edit history or not as both iMessage and WhatsApp also let you delete sent messages, but there is no indication that Google is working on a similar feature.