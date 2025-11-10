Google Messages 'Insights' shows flight and order status in app

Google is enhancing its Messages app with a new feature called “Insights,” which is designed to help Android users easily access key information from their text messages without leaving the app. This update has the potential to change how people interact with their digital communications.

The Insights feature will automatically detect and summarize important details such as flight schedules, parcel deliveries, payment confirmations, and one-time passwords (OTPs) directly within Google Messages. As a result, users won’t need to open links or web pages to check for updates; everything will be conveniently displayed in one place.

The Insights tab will categorize information into sections like Finance, Orders, and Travel, making it easier for users to find what they need. Tech analysts suggest that this move aligns with Google’s broader goal of transforming Messages into a smart communication hub powered by artificial intelligence.

The feature builds on existing tools like message categorization, automatic OTP deletion, and RCS (Rich Communication Services), which add trendy chat features similar to WhatsApp and iMessage.

Google has also discussed privacy concerns, clarifying that Insights relies on on-device processing, meaning personal data is not sent to the cloud.

While the rollout is anticipated to start with select Android devices before extending globally, the update signals Google’s aim to make messaging faster, smarter, and more intuitive.