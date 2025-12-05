Google Messages rolls out redesigned photo viewer with swipeable media and reactions

Google Messages is now introducing a major redesign and modernization of its photo viewer.

When you select an image or video in a conversation, Google Messages now offers a full-screen viewer. You see hints of other media to the left and right, with swipeable content.

The backdrop is a blurred version of the current photo, front and center, with curved corners and Nano Banana’s Remix shortcut available. Tap it to go completely full screen.

The message interface provides key details and interaction options:

The Header (Top Row) displays the sender and timestamp. It includes action buttons for downloading and deleting the content. An overflow menu (three-dot icon) offers additional functions: Forward, Share, Star, and View details.

The Footer (Bottom Section) features a row of emoji reactions, including the Photomoji option. A button at the end opens the complete emoji picker. A comment count is visible in the bottom-left corner; clicking it shows an inline view of the comments.

Google Messages is introducing a new feature that groups images sent at the same time for a more compact design. While images are initially sent or received one at a time, they will be grouped when you return to the app or if it is not currently open.

This redesign of the photo viewer is being rolled out widely to both the stable and beta channels with the latest version of Google Messages. The feature has been in testing since June.

Finally, Google has also made a small tweak to the full-screen camera, rounding the bottom corners. This is still in the beta channel.