Google News down for millions of users globally

Google News stopped functioning on Friday preventing millions of its users globally from searching latest updates and queries.

While Google Search engine continues to operate normally, the “News” tab is not showing results.

The ‘News’ tab is experiencing an outage on its desktop page, iOS and Android apps while some complained that Google Search is also affected.

Users began complaining about the issue earlier today which has now affected users globally.

In the news dedicated section, users are not able to see the results of their search while the “filter” option has also stopped functioning around the world.

Meanwhile, the company has not issued any statement regarding the issue and its cause or provide an estimated time for a fix.

Users in United States, United Kingdom, India, Canada and European countries also reported facing issues in searching news.

Along with Google News, Google Discover has also been affected by the unexplained issue and is only limited to showing cached older content.