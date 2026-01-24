Google Photos adds ‘Me Meme’ feature to turn you into a meme

As Big Tech continues its push to increase AI use, Google has revealed a meme generator. The new Google Photos feature, called “Me Meme,” lets you create personalized memes starring an AI version of yourself.

Google calls Me Meme “a simple way to explore with your photos and create content that’s ready to share with friends and family.” You can pick from various templates or upload your own funny picture to replace the default one.

The tool isn’t available to everyone just yet. A Google representative told TechCrunch that the feature will roll out to Android and iOS users over the coming weeks. Once it arrives, you can use it in the Google Photos app by tapping Create (at the bottom of the screen) and then Me Meme. The app will ask you to choose a template and add a reference photo, giving you the option to try again if you don’t like the result.

Google suggests using clear, well-lit, front-facing portrait photos for the best results. “This feature is still experimental, so generated images may not perfectly match the original photo,” the company warns.

This launch highlights how companies are racing to make AI tools fun and social, rather than just productive. Apple recently introduced “Genmoji” to let users build custom emojis, and Meta has added AI stickers to its chat apps. By focusing on memes, Google hopes to give people a reason to use AI in their daily group chats and social media posts, moving beyond simple photo editing.