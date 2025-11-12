Google Photos extends AI-powered search to 100+ Countries and 17 Languages

Google Photos has introduced a series of new AI-powered features, including the ability to edit objects and people in images, a new “Ask” button for AI-powered answers about the photo or to request edits, AI templates to create new images, and the development of natural language search.

The California-based tech company first introduced prompt-based editing for Pixel 10 series phones in August. On Tuesday, Google announced that iOS users in the U.S. can now edit images using voice or text to alter images. The company is also introducing its redesigned photo editor featuring easy editing options to iOS.

The new feature uses Google Photos’ face grouping technology to recognize individuals in a picture. Users can now utilize the “Help me edit” option to issue specific instructions related to the people in the photo. For example, a user could ask the AI to “Remove Riley’s sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile, and open her eyes.” The system will apply the relevant edits to each person, as demonstrated in the accompanying image.

Furthermore, Google is integrating its popular AI image model, Nano Banana, into Google Photos. This addition enables users to creatively edit their pictures, transforming them into new artistic styles such as Renaissance portraits or a cartoon strip.

Google is also adding AI templates to let users convert one photo into a specific format. With Nano Banana, formats like turning images into retro portraits or action figures became famous. The company stated that this feature will roll out next week on Android under the Create tab in the U.S. and India, where Nano Banana is most widely used.

Google Photos is also receiving a slight design update, featuring a new “Ask” button that will serve as a starting point for different AI requests. Users can request information about the photo, discover related moments, and edit it using prompts. The company will also display some suggestion chips to indicate what users can do with this feature, which is coming to users in the U.S. on iOS and Android.

Last year, Google introduced an AI-powered search feature for the Photos app, initially launching in the United States. Today, the company is extending the search to more than 100 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Africa.

Moreover, it will support more than 17 new languages, including Arabic, Bengali, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.