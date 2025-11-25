Google Photos tests new carousel layout for Shortcuts in Collections tab

Google Photos is experimenting with a new carousel layout for the “Shortcuts” feature at the top of the Collections tab on Android.

Currently, the top of the Collections tab is a 2×2 grid. The first two pill-shaped buttons are always for Favorites and Trash, but the bottom two items rotate and show generally used albums or folders.

Google Photos is currently testing a redesigned carousel that utilizes a portrait preview for albums, excluding Archive and Trash. This new design features a rounded card, overlaid with a circular icon and the album/folder name, and the section is now clearly labeled.

A potential drawback is that the album arrangement refreshes and rearranges immediately when a new image is added. This lack of persistent access to sections like Favorites (and/or Trash) could become frustrating and prevent the development of muscle memory for navigation.

The updated design maintains the information density of the previous version, allowing users to see three complete cards and enough of a fourth to tap it easily. A key improvement is the significantly larger touch targets. Furthermore, the preview image is now functional and usable, unlike the previous design’s small circular cutout.

The tabs for Photos and Collections, both of which begin with a carousel, might be a bit much, but it’s a familiar enough concept for users.

As of today, we are only witnessing this Shortcuts redesign on one Google Account and device.