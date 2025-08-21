Google unveils Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL with new Tensor G5 chip

Google has launched its latest lineup of phones: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, packed with impressive specifications.

Powered by the Tensor G5 chip and Gemini Nano model, Google has termed the new devices its most personalised, proactive and helpful Pixels ever.

The company has refined the camera bar in all three of Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The new phones have several magnetic accessories and wireless charging.

Notable features include;

Display

The Pixel 10 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch, 1,280 × 2,856px panel, while Pro XL boasts a 6.8-inch, 1,344 × 2,992px display.

Google offers both phones in a colours such as Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Jade.

Cameras

The Pixel 10 Pro has 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto setup.

Performance

The biggest improvement in terms of performance is the high-end Tensor G5 chipset, which offers 34 percent faster performance compared with the G4.

Battery

Google Pixel 10 Pro has a 4,870 mAh battery with 30W charging, while the 10 Pro XL comes with 5,200 mAh with 45W speeds.

Pricing

Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) is available for $999, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB) has a price tag of $1,199.

Google has made the new phones available for pre orders, starting from August 28.

It is worth noting here that the tech giant has also announced new versions of its smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4, and its cheaper Pixel Buds 2a wireless earbuds, though it did not update the Pixel Buds Pro 2 besides announcing a new color and upcoming device-specific software upgrades.