Google Pixel 10 series achieves highest ever monthly sales in US

Google’s Pixel 10 series is off to a flying start. According to Android Authority, Google generated its highest-ever monthly mobile phone sales in the US this September, setting a new record for the brand.

US Pixel sales surged 28% year-on-year, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research. This growth is attributed to Google’s new product lineup and its expanding presence in the premium market. Counterpoint highlights Google’s significant increase in the $600-and-up price bracket, rising from a negligible share three years ago to over 6% by September.

Google Pixel 10 series, which includes the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold, launched in August. Several factors contribute to its success, including each model’s integration of Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip and advanced Gemini AI capabilities.

Google also conducted a heavy marketing campaign that relied on those AI tools and cheeky iPhone comparisons, plus it even made it easier for people to switch from iOS. Customers who order through the Google Store can now prepare their iPhone data transfer before their Pixel even arrives, which could decrease friction for first-time Android converts.

Counterpoint’s analysis reveals a significant jump in Google’s share within the $600-plus segment, rising from 0.1% in September 2022 to 6.1% this year. While this appears to be a substantial leap, it’s crucial to examine this figure within its broader context for a complete understanding.

In 2022, Google had yet to launch the Pixel 7 series, and only one unit from its 2021 lineup, the $899 Pixel 6 Pro, fell above that brink. That device was almost a year old by September 2022. In contrast, the other four Pixel 10 models cleared it comfortably and were fresh off the production line in September of the current year. So while the record sales are confirmed, that particular comparison isn’t exactly apples to apples, or even Pixels to Pixels.